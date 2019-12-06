Black Hawk Helicopter Goes Missing Amid Maintenance Flight - Minnesota National Guard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The US state of Minnesota National Guard in a statement said one of its UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters has gone missing during a maintenance test flight.

"On December 5, 2019, the Minnesota National Guard lost contact with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while it was conducting a maintenance test flight that originated from St. Cloud, Minnesota," the statement said on Thursday.