Blinken Discusses With European Foreign Ministers Russia, China, Iran - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his German, French and British counterparts - Heiko Maas, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Dominic Raab - international challenges, including those posed by Russia, China, Iran, State Department spokesperson Ned price said. in a statement.

"Both leaders agreed that they looked forward to jointly addressing international challenges, including those posed by climate change, China, Russia, and Iran," the statement said on Wednesday.

The Secretary of State also discussed with Mass the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, the statement said.

Blinken underscored the United States' commitment to the US-German and broader Transatlantic relationship, the statement said.

With respect to Blinken's discussion with Le Drian, the two officials exchanged views on Transatlantic cooperation.

"The Secretary emphasized the US desire to work with France, our oldest ally, and other partners to address shared challenges including COVID-19, climate change and China," the statement said.

As for Blinken's discussion with Raab, the two officials reaffirmed the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, the statement said.

They discussed the UK's Group of Seven (7G) presidency, multilateral engagement to combat climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared foreign policy priorities including China, Iran and Russia, according to the statement.