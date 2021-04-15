Blinken, G4 Counterparts Meet in Brussels to Discuss Russia-Ukraine Tensions - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his G4 counterparts met on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial in Brussels to discuss the rising Russia-Ukraine tensions, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with his counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom today in Brussels, Belgium...They emphasized the need for Russia to immediately de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," Price said on Wednesday.

The meeting also covered matters concerning Afghanistan, Iran and Yemen, Price said.

Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attended a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels this week to discuss matters on Afghanistan and Russian troop movements near Ukraine's border.

Russian officials have described the situation on the border with Ukraine as "frightening" and vowed to bolster security in response to an increased NATO presence. Despite the Minsk peace agreements, ceasefire violations continue in southeastern Ukraine. According to United Nations data, about 13,000 people have fallen in the Donbas conflict since its inception in 2014. On April 2, a four-year-old boy was killed in what locals said was an attack by a Ukrainian drone.