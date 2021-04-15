UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, G4 Counterparts Meet In Brussels To Discuss Russia-Ukraine Tensions - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:30 AM

Blinken, G4 Counterparts Meet in Brussels to Discuss Russia-Ukraine Tensions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his G4 counterparts met on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial in Brussels to discuss the rising Russia-Ukraine tensions, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with his counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom today in Brussels, Belgium...They emphasized the need for Russia to immediately de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," Price said on Wednesday.

The meeting also covered matters concerning Afghanistan, Iran and Yemen, Price said.

Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attended a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels this week to discuss matters on Afghanistan and Russian troop movements near Ukraine's border.

Russian officials have described the situation on the border with Ukraine as "frightening" and vowed to bolster security in response to an increased NATO presence. Despite the Minsk peace agreements, ceasefire violations continue in southeastern Ukraine. According to United Nations data, about 13,000 people have fallen in the Donbas conflict since its inception in 2014. On April 2, a four-year-old boy was killed in what locals said was an attack by a Ukrainian drone.

Related Topics

Drone Attack NATO Afghanistan United Nations Ukraine Iran Russia Yemen France Germany Minsk Brussels Price Austin Italy United Kingdom Belgium April Border From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

4 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

4 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

4 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

4 hours ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

4 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.