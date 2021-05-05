UrduPoint.com
Blinken, Johnson Stress Need For US-UK Collaboration On Pandemic Recovery - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Blinken, Johnson Stress Need for US-UK Collaboration on Pandemic Recovery - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a meeting on Tuesday agreed on the importance of working together to recover from the pandemic and face other global challenges, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Johnson emphasized the importance of continued US-UK collaboration to lead efforts at NATO, the G7, and with other partners to recover stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic, defend the values of open societies, tackle climate change, and face other global challenges," Price said in a statement.

Blinken has arrived to London to participate in G7 Ministerial meeting. He will visit Ukraine later this week.

