UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Discussed Belarus, Ukraine With Austrian Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Blinken Says Discussed Belarus, Ukraine With Austrian Counterpart

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday he had a telephone call with Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart to discuss security matters linked to Ukraine and Belarus.

"Good phone call today with Foreign Minister (Linhart) about Belarus, Ukraine, and the Western Balkans," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

"Austria is a key partner, and we agreed on the vital importance of the transatlantic relationship for the security and prosperity of Europe, the US, and the world."

State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a separate press release that Blinken also conveyed US support for the European Union as it deals with migration issues from Belarus.

Moreover, Blinken highlighted Austria's support for the eventual EU membership for the six Western Balkan countries Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Europe Twitter European Union Price Austria Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Belarus Serbia Macedonia From

Recent Stories

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

31 minutes ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

1 hour ago
 Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of nationa ..

Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of national language movies

54 minutes ago
 France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration ..

France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration - Minister

54 minutes ago
 US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising In ..

US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising Interest Rates Concern - Realtor ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.