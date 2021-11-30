Blinken Says Discussed Belarus, Ukraine With Austrian Counterpart

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday he had a telephone call with Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart to discuss security matters linked to Ukraine and Belarus.

"Good phone call today with Foreign Minister (Linhart) about Belarus, Ukraine, and the Western Balkans," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

"Austria is a key partner, and we agreed on the vital importance of the transatlantic relationship for the security and prosperity of Europe, the US, and the world."

State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a separate press release that Blinken also conveyed US support for the European Union as it deals with migration issues from Belarus.

Moreover, Blinken highlighted Austria's support for the eventual EU membership for the six Western Balkan countries Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia.