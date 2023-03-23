Blinken Tells Congress US Govt Not Involved in Blowing Up of Nord Stream Pipelines

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the US government was not involved in and did not facilitate the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines.

"Yes, I can," Blinken told a US House hearing when asked whether he can assure the world that no US agency was involved in or facilitated the explosion on Nord Stream.