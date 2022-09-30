UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Travel To Colombia, Chile, Peru Next Week - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Colombia, Chile and Peru from October 3-7 to discuss cooperation and partnerships, the State Department said on Friday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Colombia, Chile, and Peru October 3-7, 2022," the press release said.

On October 3-4 in Colombia, Blinken is due to meet with President Gustavo Petro, Vice President Francia Marquez, and Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva.

"Secretary Blinken's meetings will focus on our shared priorities of supporting strong democratic governments and respect for human rights throughout the Western Hemisphere, tackling the climate crisis, supporting regional efforts to address irregular migration, and implementing a holistic approach to counter narcotics trafficking and address its impacts on health, security, and the environment," the State Department said.

The next day in Santiago, Chile, Blinken will meet with President Gabriel Boric and Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola.

"He will reaffirm U.S. support for democratic governance, bilateral opportunities for trade and investment, regional security and human rights, regional migration management, and climate change mitigation. Secretary Blinken will visit Chile's National Electric Coordinator where U.S.-owned companies help advance our joint goal of greater reliance on renewable energy sources. He will also meet with alumni of the U.S.-sponsored Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative to discuss how their innovations provide economic growth and positive change to their communities," the release added.

On October 6, Blinken will make a stop in Lima, Peru, to lead a US delegation at the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS). He will chair the Summit Implementation Review Group to discuss implementation of commitments from the Ninth Summit of the Americas.

