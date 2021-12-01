UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Transatlantic Quad Discuss Iran Nuclear Program, Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting with his counterparts from France, Germany and the United Kingdom discussed Iran's nuclear program and Russia's military activity near Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, representatives of the Transatlantic Quad, in Riga, Latvia," Price said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Secretary Blinken and the Quad foreign ministers discussed the threats to Europe, including Russia's concerning moves towards Ukraine."

Blinken and and his counterparts also discussed their concerns over difficult efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the seventh round of talks continue in Vienna, Price said. Binken, according to Price, said he looks forward to continuing talks on global challenges at the second G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting in Liverpool from December 10 to 12.

