WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Abdel Fattah Burhan to discuss the restoration of a process to transition to a civilian-led government, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and separately with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chair of Sudan's Sovereign Council," Price said on Monday. "The Secretary encouraged both leaders to work rapidly to put Sudan's democratic transition back on track."

Blinken urged Hamdok and Burhan to take timely action to implement the elements of the agreement reached November 21 to transfer power to a civilian government, including creating a transitional legislative council, judicial structures, electoral institutions, and a constitutional convention, Price said.