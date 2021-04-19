NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) A Boeing cargo plane flying from Paris to Tokyo made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Novosibirsk in southwestern Siberia, presumably due to the captain having a stroke, the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik on Monday.

"At 9:53 a.m.

[02:53 GMT], a Global Aviation Consulting cargo aircraft en route from Paris to Tokyo landed in Novosibirsk's Tolmachevo Airport. The preliminary reason for landing is a stroke suffered by the aircraft's captain. The captain was taken to a hospital," the office said.

There were no passengers on board. The crew, including reserve members, is now on an 18-hour rest before continuing the flight, according to the statement.

An aviation source told Sputnik that the plane's departure is scheduled for 18:00 GMT.