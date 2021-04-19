UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Russia's Novosibirsk - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Boeing Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Russia's Novosibirsk - Authorities

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) A Boeing cargo plane flying from Paris to Tokyo made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Novosibirsk in southwestern Siberia, presumably due to the captain having a stroke, the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik on Monday.

"At 9:53 a.m.

[02:53 GMT], a Global Aviation Consulting cargo aircraft en route from Paris to Tokyo landed in Novosibirsk's Tolmachevo Airport. The preliminary reason for landing is a stroke suffered by the aircraft's captain. The captain was taken to a hospital," the office said.

There were no passengers on board. The crew, including reserve members, is now on an 18-hour rest before continuing the flight, according to the statement.

An aviation source told Sputnik that the plane's departure is scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

Related Topics

Russia Paris Tokyo Novosibirsk From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Press: COVID-19 in South Asia is everyone&#039 ..

26 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 April 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

9 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

9 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.