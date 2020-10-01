Boeing to Move 787 Dreamliner Production to South Carolina - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Boeing will move production of 787 Dreamliner jets to North Charleston in the US state of South Carolina, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Boeing Company said today it will consolidate production of 787 jets at its facility in North Charleston, SC starting in mid-2021," the release said. "The decision comes as the company is strategically taking action to preserve liquidity and reposition certain lines of business in the current global environment to enhance efficiency and improve performance for the long-term.

Boeing knows its customers are trying to deal with an unprecedented global pandemic, the release added.

The Everett, Washington plant will continue to build Boeing's 737, 747, 767 and 777 airplane families, the release said.

The aerospace giant said it is assessing potential impacts to employment in Everett and North Charleston.

Boeing employs 7,000 workers in North Charleston and 70,000 in Washington state - including 30,000 at the Everett plant, according to The Wall Street Journal.