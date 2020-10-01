UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing To Move 787 Dreamliner Production To South Carolina - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:40 PM

Boeing to Move 787 Dreamliner Production to South Carolina - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Boeing will move production of 787 Dreamliner jets to North Charleston in the US state of South Carolina, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Boeing Company said today it will consolidate production of 787 jets at its facility in North Charleston, SC starting in mid-2021," the release said. "The decision comes as the company is strategically taking action to preserve liquidity and reposition certain lines of business in the current global environment to enhance efficiency and improve performance for the long-term.

"

Boeing knows its customers are trying to deal with an unprecedented global pandemic, the release added.

The Everett, Washington plant will continue to build Boeing's 737, 747, 767 and 777 airplane families, the release said.

The aerospace giant said it is assessing potential impacts to employment in Everett and North Charleston.

Boeing employs 7,000 workers in North Charleston and 70,000 in Washington state - including 30,000 at the Everett plant, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Related Topics

Business Washington Company Everett Charleston Employment

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

28 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

43 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

Modern agricultural technology be adopted to maxim ..

13 minutes ago

Balochistan govt completes 0.1 mln COVID-19 tests

13 minutes ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.