Bolivia Has No Restrictions on Lithium Exports to Russia - Deputy Minister

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Bolivia has no restrictions on the supply of lithium to Russia, Deputy Foreign Trade Minister Benjamin Blanco told Sputnik.

"We have no restrictions for exporting to Russia, always and when Russia and its buyers have the best offer, there are no problems," Blanco said.

He said that in 2021, Bolivia supplied Russia with lithium carbonate worth $4.4 million, which is 44 percent of all sales of this type of product.

In January-February this year, 100 percent of lithium carbonate exports went to Russia.