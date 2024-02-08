Bolsonaro To Surrender Passport As Brazil Probes 'coup'
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Brazilian police carried out dozens of raids Thursday targeting suspects accused of orchestrating an invasion of the seat of power last year, including far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, whose lawyer confirmed he would surrender his passport
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Brazilian police carried out dozens of raids Thursday targeting suspects accused of orchestrating an invasion of the seat of power last year, including far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, whose lawyer confirmed he would surrender his passport.
Federal police said they were carrying out numerous search and seizure operations and executing four arrest warrants in an effort to target a "criminal organization involved in the attempted coup" -- a reference to Bolsonaro supporters' invasion of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court on January 8, 2023.
The raids were authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who also ordered that multiple suspects be suspended from public duties and surrender their passports within 24 hours.
That included Bolsonaro, whose lawyer and adviser Fabio Wajngarten confirmed in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that the former leader would comply with the order.
Four army generals were also targeted in the raids, including Bolsonaro's former defense minister and vice presidential candidate Walter Braga Netto and one of the ex-president's closest advisers, Augusto Heleno.
The riots came one week after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration following a narrow election win in October 2022 over Bolsonaro, who served as president from 2019 to 2022.
Tens of thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the halls of power, trashing the premises and calling for the military to oust veteran leftist Lula, alleging, without evidence, that the election was stolen.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo
ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semifinal against spirited Pakistan
UEFA president Ceferin won't seek re-election in 2027
Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefront nears
Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM
Foolproof security made by police in city
CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding peaceful elections
Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup attempt'
169 seats hold key to National Assembly control
Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo violence
Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland peninsula
More Stories From World
-
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo5 minutes ago
-
Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefront nears5 minutes ago
-
Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup attempt'58 minutes ago
-
Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo violence1 hour ago
-
Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland peninsula1 hour ago
-
Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan: Masood Khan2 hours ago
-
French navy enforces fishing ban to protect dolphins2 hours ago
-
World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor2 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot case2 hours ago
-
Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM2 hours ago
-
Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaza2 hours ago
-
Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN2 hours ago