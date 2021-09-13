Brazil Receives Largest Pfizer Vaccine Batch of Over 5M Doses - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Brazil received over 5 million doses of Pfizer vaccines, the largest one-day delivery since the supplies began in April, Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews reported.

Four planes landed on Sunday at Viracopos airport in Sao Paulo, carrying 5.1 million Pfizer doses, bringing the total of vaccines delivered to Brazil to 72.5 million doses.

By the end of September, Pfizer is to complete its 100 million shots shipment to Brazil as agreed in March 2021. Under the second agreement between the Brazilian government and Pfizer, reached in May, the company is set to send another 100 million vaccines from October to December.

In Brazil, 65% of the population have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 34% fully vaccinated. The progress of the immunization campaign resulted in a 30% drop in COVID-19 related deaths compared with the fatality rate two weeks earlier.