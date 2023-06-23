(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The CEO of Embraer's defense arm has denied that "any kind of open conversation" was ongoing between the Brazilian jet-maker and Ukraine, although he admitted that Kiev was once interested in buying its A-29 Super Tucano light attack planes.

"They were very interested in our plane in the past, but to be honest with you, we are not in touch with them anymore," Bosco da Costa Jr. told US military news website breaking Defense on the sidelines of the Paris air show.

The A-29 is built in the US by Embraer Defense & Security in partnership with Sierra Nevada Corporation.

SNC bills it as a low-maintenance plane that can operate in "austere environments," performing a range of missions � from light attack and air support to surveillance and reconnaissance.

Ukraine has been struggling to secure imports of military aircraft in a bid to bolster its hand in the conflict with Russia, which sees arms supplies to Ukraine as escalatory. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva echoed Russia's sentiment in April, saying the West was encouraging the conflict by funneling weapons to Kiev.