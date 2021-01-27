British Covid-19 variant in 70 countries, S.Africa one in 31: WHO

The new and more contagious Covid-19 variant first spotted in Britain has now spread to 70 countries -- 10 more than a week ago, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The new and more contagious Covid-19 variant first spotted in Britain has now spread to 70 countries -- 10 more than a week ago, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

In its latest epidemiological update, the UN health agency also said the variant of the virus first found in South Africa had spread to eight more countries in the past week and was now present in 31 nations; meanwhile another variant discovered in Brazil had spread to eight countries.