UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Covid-19 Variant In 70 Countries, S.Africa One In 31: WHO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:12 PM

British Covid-19 variant in 70 countries, S.Africa one in 31: WHO

The new and more contagious Covid-19 variant first spotted in Britain has now spread to 70 countries -- 10 more than a week ago, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The new and more contagious Covid-19 variant first spotted in Britain has now spread to 70 countries -- 10 more than a week ago, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

In its latest epidemiological update, the UN health agency also said the variant of the virus first found in South Africa had spread to eight more countries in the past week and was now present in 31 nations; meanwhile another variant discovered in Brazil had spread to eight countries.

Related Topics

World United Nations Brazil South Africa

Recent Stories

Dubai, Netherlands mutual trade hit AED8.6b in 202 ..

56 seconds ago

Govt to ensure universal health coverage for healt ..

3 minutes ago

Existing US Licenses to Drill For Oil, Gas Will No ..

3 minutes ago

Global financial markets may be overconfident, IMF ..

3 minutes ago

Two dead in Texas doctor's office hostage standoff ..

3 minutes ago

MNAs from DG Khan Division call on Prime Minister ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.