UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Launches Drive To Pass Brexit Deal In Upcoming Decisive Vote

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:16 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launches drive to pass Brexit deal in upcoming decisive vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched an offensive Friday to win over more support ahead of a crucial vote on his Brexit deal in the House of Commons on Saturday

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched an offensive Friday to win over more support ahead of a crucial vote on his Brexit deal in the House of Commons on Saturday.

Number crunching by major British news organizations suggest that currently Johnson is just a handful short of the 320 votes needed to guarantee success for the deal agreed by the European Union (EU) on Thursday.

The Financial Times say their arithmetic gives Johnson 318 votes, compared to 321 against.

Sky News predicted Johnson's tally could reach 316, just four short of the number needed to cross the winning line.

The Times said the decision Saturday hinges on how 55 undeclared or undecided MPs decide when they go into the voting lobbies Saturday.

Downing Street told the Times that Johnson would focus the next 24 hours on "selling a great deal and importantly selling the opportunity to parliament to get Brexit done."The House of Commons has passed a law requiring Johnson to seek an extension of Britain's membership of the EU if no deal is agreed by the end of Saturday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union Brexit

Recent Stories

PML-N to take part in JUI-F's Azadi March, Shehba ..

12 minutes ago

Rabies claim life of patient from Benazirabad admi ..

2 minutes ago

Nasir Butt submits affidavit to Islamabad High Cou ..

2 minutes ago

Tasweerkhana to present a classical stage venture ..

6 minutes ago

Kazakh Parliament Speaker to Visit Russia Next Wee ..

2 minutes ago

Islamic world resurges into knowledge domain despi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.