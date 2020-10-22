UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian Health Ministry Clarifies Details Of Face Mask Requirements On Streets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Bulgarian Health Ministry has clarified the procedure for using protective face masks on the streets.

Earlier, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov announced the new mask requirements, which, as part of the response to COVID-19, would concern not only closed public spaces, but also the stay of people outdoors.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry published an official resolution on the expansion of anti-epidemic measures, starting on October 22.

In line with the resolution, masks on the streets will be required only when people are crowded and it is impossible to maintain a social distance of 1.5 meters. Instead of masks, it is allowed to use substitute means, for example, shawls and scarves.

Children under six years of age will not have to wear masks.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 31,863 confirmed coronavirus cases in Bulgaria, with 1,019 deaths and 17,414 recoveries.

