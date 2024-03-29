Bus Plunges Off S.Africa Bridge Killing 45: Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A bus plunged off a bridge into a ravine and caught fire on Thursday in South Africa, killing 45 of the 46 people on board, the transport ministry said.
An eight-year-old child was the sole survivor and had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The vehicle had been heading from neighbouring Botswana to Moria in the north of the country, the ministry said in a statement
"It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge causing the bus to go over the bridge and hitting the ground, where it caught fire," the statement said.
Rescue operations had continued till late with some bodies burned beyond recognition, and others trapped inside the debris or scattered over the crash scene.
The bus had a Botswana licence plate, local authorities said, but the nationalities of the passengers was still being checked.
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga went to the scene of the crash and promised a full inquiry would be held into its cause.
While South Africa has one of the African continent's most developed road networks, it also suffers from one of the worst safety records.
Just several hours before the crash, President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to South Africans to take care when travelling during the Easter week.
"Let's do our best to make this a safe Easter. Easter does not have to be a time where we sit back and wait to see statistics on tragedy or injuries on our roads," he said in a statement.
The bus fell from a major bridge linking two hillsides near Mmamatlakala in Limpopo province, around 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Johannesburg.
Recent Stories
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country
Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time
Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary
More Stories From World
-
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma barred from May election24 minutes ago
-
Tax the rich: slow progress on the international front34 minutes ago
-
Bus plunges off S.Africa bridge killing 45: ministry44 minutes ago
-
Russia sentences journalist to 2 years in prison, detains others44 minutes ago
-
France asks for foreign help for Olympics security: officials1 hour ago
-
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms2 hours ago
-
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor2 hours ago
-
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time2 hours ago
-
French parliament backs bill against hair discrimination affecting black women2 hours ago
-
Russia says 'evidence' links Ukraine to Moscow attack2 hours ago
-
Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine, officials say2 hours ago
-
'Several' nations to send soldiers to help secure Paris Olympics: France2 hours ago