Open Menu

Bus Plunges Off S.Africa Bridge Killing 45: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Bus plunges off S.Africa bridge killing 45: ministry

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A bus plunged off a bridge into a ravine and caught fire on Thursday in South Africa, killing 45 of the 46 people on board, the transport ministry said.

An eight-year-old child was the sole survivor and had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle had been heading from neighbouring Botswana to Moria in the north of the country, the ministry said in a statement

"It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge causing the bus to go over the bridge and hitting the ground, where it caught fire," the statement said.

Rescue operations had continued till late with some bodies burned beyond recognition, and others trapped inside the debris or scattered over the crash scene.

The bus had a Botswana licence plate, local authorities said, but the nationalities of the passengers was still being checked.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga went to the scene of the crash and promised a full inquiry would be held into its cause.

While South Africa has one of the African continent's most developed road networks, it also suffers from one of the worst safety records.

Just several hours before the crash, President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to South Africans to take care when travelling during the Easter week.

"Let's do our best to make this a safe Easter. Easter does not have to be a time where we sit back and wait to see statistics on tragedy or injuries on our roads," he said in a statement.

The bus fell from a major bridge linking two hillsides near Mmamatlakala in Limpopo province, around 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Johannesburg.

Related Topics

Fire Driver Road Vehicle Johannesburg Botswana South Africa From Best

Recent Stories

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

2 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

2 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

2 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

2 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

2 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

2 hours ago
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

2 hours ago
 Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: ..

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor

2 hours ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various part ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

2 hours ago
 Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2 ..

Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded

2 hours ago
 Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

2 hours ago
 Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary

Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary

2 hours ago

More Stories From World