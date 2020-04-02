UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet To Discuss Streamlining Procedure To Grant Foreigners Russian Citizenship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:30 AM

Cabinet to Discuss Streamlining Procedure to Grant Foreigners Russian Citizenship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian government will discuss at its meeting a draft law on amendments to streamline the procedure to grant Russian citizenship to foreigners and stateless persons, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The draft Federal law aims to bring the current rules and procedures into line with the procedure of entry and residence in the Russian Federation and to create favorable conditions for permanent residence in Russia for people moving to the Russian Federation, who are able to successfully integrate into Russian society," it said.

Related Topics

Russia Citizenship Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Health Services dedicates Al Ain Hospita ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

ADDED implements incentive measures to ensure busi ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

4 hours ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

5 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.