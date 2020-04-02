Cabinet to Discuss Streamlining Procedure to Grant Foreigners Russian Citizenship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian government will discuss at its meeting a draft law on amendments to streamline the procedure to grant Russian citizenship to foreigners and stateless persons, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The draft Federal law aims to bring the current rules and procedures into line with the procedure of entry and residence in the Russian Federation and to create favorable conditions for permanent residence in Russia for people moving to the Russian Federation, who are able to successfully integrate into Russian society," it said.