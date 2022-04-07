Cambodia calls on local communities to participate in wildlife protection

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH,April 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The participation from local communities is crucial to eradicate all types of snaring in protected areas and illegal wildlife trade in Cambodia, officials and conservationists said on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a "zero-snaring" campaign in protected areas on March 3.

"From local villager to local transporter, to city market food vendor to restaurant owner in town and consumer, the community participation plays an important role in making the forests safe for wildlife survival and in stopping poachers from setting-up snares in forest habitats," the Ministry of Environment's secretary of state Neth Pheaktra said in a joint statement.

He called on all people to stop consuming wild meat and all other wildlife products.

"We urge all people across Cambodia to say no to wild meat and participate in conserving the kingdom's natural resources," Pheaktra added.