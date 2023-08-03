Cambodia inaugurates China-funded third ring road in capital

Cambodia on Thursday inaugurated the third ring road encircling parts of the capital Phnom Penh, which was built with concessional loan from the Export-Import Bank of China

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian presided over the inauguration ceremony held in Kandal province's Kean Svay district, with approximately 8,000 participants.

The 53-km road, along with two river bridges and two flyovers, was constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group in a period of 52 months.

With two lanes for traffic in each direction, the third ring road stretches from the Win-Win Boulevard Roundabout in southwestern Phnom Penh to National Road 1 in Kandal province in the east of the capital.