Cameroon Rescuers Hunt For Victims After Deadly Landslide

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:03 PM

Cameroon rescuers hunt for victims after deadly landslide

Cameroon rescue workers resumed a grim search for victims Wednesday after torrential rains triggered a mudslide that swept homes off a hillside, killing dozens of people including children

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Cameroon rescue workers resumed a grim search for victims Wednesday after torrential rains triggered a mudslide that swept homes off a hillside, killing dozens of people including children.

A number of residents are still missing after part of a hill collapsed in the mudslide that hit the city of Bafoussam in the highlands of western Cameroon on Tuesday.

Among the 42 confirmed dead were 26 children and 14 women, four of whom were pregnant, according to the local authorities.

Rescue workers had suspended the search on Tuesday night because of the dangerous conditions in the area after days of heavy rain.

Pictures social media showed ramshackle houses having crumbled into the ochre-coloured terrain and men in hard hats digging away at piles of mud in the search for survivors.

Your Thoughts and Comments

