Canada 2019 election: possible outcomes

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A few days before Canada's October 21 general election, all polls predict that neither Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party nor Andrew Scheer and his Conservatives will get an absolute majority.

If voting intentions pan out as forecast, the next prime minister will have to form alliances with one or more smaller party to survive confidence votes in the House of Commons and keep his minority government in power.