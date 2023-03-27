UrduPoint.com

Canada Allocates $5.8Mln In Disaster Assistance To Malawi, Mozambique - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Global Affairs Canada announced on Monday that it would allocate C$8 million ($5.8 million) to help Malawi and Mozambique face the consequences of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

"The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, today announced that the Government of Canada will provide up to a total of $8M in humanitarian assistance for those affected by the cyclone in Malawi and Mozambique," Global Affairs Canada statement reads.

Moreover, C$30.000 have already been provided to Mozambique and C$250.000 to Malawi, from Canada's Emergency Disaster Assistance Fund, the statement said, delivered through the International Federation of the Red-cross (IFRC).

Ottawa's assistance will "scale up" already deployed humanitarian efforts by helping provide more food, drinkable water, sanitary and heath services as well as shelter, the statement continued.

The Tropical Cyclone has caused extensive damage to Malawi and Mozambique due to strong winds, flooding, and landslides.

According to the data, Freddy has claimed the lives of over 600 people and has left nearly 2 million individuals in need of humanitarian assistance, while also aggravating existing cholera outbreaks.

