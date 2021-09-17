UrduPoint.com

Canada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact - Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:06 PM

Canada was caught off guard by the forming of the new security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS), the Globe and Mail reported on Friday citing defense, foreign affairs and intelligence officials

On Wednesday evening, the leaders of the three nations declared the forming of the new AUKUS defense and security partnership to protect and defend their shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Canada was involved in the preliminary discussions and only learned of the newly minted pact when US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement, according to the three unnamed sources.

The sources called the new pact the new "Three Eyes," purporting that Canada's traditional allies consider Ottawa a "weak sister" in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence sharing group when it comes to confronting China.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday reiterated that Canada's ability to gather intelligence will not be impaired by not being part of the new security partnership, emphasizing that the country remains part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing community with the three countries as well as New Zealand.

