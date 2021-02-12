Canada Records 651 Cases of Coronavirus Vaccine Adverse Reactions - Health Official

Canadian health officials have observed 651 cases of adverse reactions in patients who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the country's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday

"As of February 6, there have been 651 reports of adverse events following immunization to date," Tam told reporters, adding that 99 of the cases are considered serious.

Tam stressed the agency monitors all adverse medical events following immunization, and that not all of the side effects are caused by the inoculation.

Canada has administered 1,211,617 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the COVID19Tracker.CA project.

Several countries, including the United States, Israel and the Netherlands, have reported post-vaccination side effects among those vaccinated against the virus, and authorities are investigating reports of death following inoculation.