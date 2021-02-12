UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Records 651 Cases Of Coronavirus Vaccine Adverse Reactions - Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:37 PM

Canada Records 651 Cases of Coronavirus Vaccine Adverse Reactions - Health Official

Canadian health officials have observed 651 cases of adverse reactions in patients who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the country's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Canadian health officials have observed 651 cases of adverse reactions in patients who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the country's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday.

"As of February 6, there have been 651 reports of adverse events following immunization to date," Tam told reporters, adding that 99 of the cases are considered serious.

Tam stressed the agency monitors all adverse medical events following immunization, and that not all of the side effects are caused by the inoculation.

Canada has administered 1,211,617 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the COVID19Tracker.CA project.

Several countries, including the United States, Israel and the Netherlands, have reported post-vaccination side effects among those vaccinated against the virus, and authorities are investigating reports of death following inoculation.

Related Topics

Israel United States Netherlands February All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Freedom Office States Need for Pluralis ..

8 seconds ago

Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for ..

53 minutes ago

Canadian Provinces Report Upwards of 450 Cases of ..

46 minutes ago

EU Sanctions Proposals Must Have Clear Legal Basis ..

46 minutes ago

WHO Experts to Publish Next Week Preliminary Repor ..

46 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized for by polls on PS-43

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.