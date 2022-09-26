Canada to Impose Dozens of Iran-Related Sanctions on Individuals, Morality Police -Trudeau

Canada will impose dozens of Iran-related sanctions on individuals and entities, including on the country's Morality Police, in response to the death of Mahsa Amini earlier in the month and amid massive public protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday

"Today, we will implement sanctions on dozens of individuals and entities, including Iran's so-called 'morality police'. This is in addition to some of the toughest measures so far of any country towards Iran," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

Public outrage was reported across Iran in the week that followed the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was brought in by the Morality Police on September 13 for improperly wearing a hijab. Amini collapsed and fell into a coma shortly after her detention. Iran says she died of a heart attack.