Canada, UK Call for Transparent Probe Into Ukraine Plane Crash in Iran - Champagne

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom have created a framework to ensure an open and transparent investigation into the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 near Tehran, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said during a press conference on Thursday.

"We are here to pursue closure, accountability, transparency and justice for the victims - Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British, Canadian as well as Iranian - to a full complete and transparent international investigation," Champagne told reporters.