UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Urges Other Countries To Keep UN 'Afloat' Amid Liquidity Crisis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:20 AM

Canada Urges Other Countries to Keep UN 'Afloat' Amid Liquidity Crisis

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Canada is doing its part to keep the United Nations 'afloat' and is urging other nations to follow suit amid a worsening liquidity crisis at the international governing body, Canada's mission to the UN said on Tuesday.

"The #LiquidityCrisis is no joke. That's why [Canada] is helping to keep the @UN afloat," Canada's mission said on its verified Twitter account. "We are proud to have paid our 2020 Regular Budget contribution in full, on time and without conditions. All Member States need to do their part!"

On Jan 16, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the UN's entire program of work and the approval of budget risk being underfunded in 2020 unless all member states pay their yearly dues promptly and in full.

In October, Guterres announced that the world's body was facing a severe budget crisis due to many member states' failure to pay their regular annual dues.

Following the announcement, the Secretariat put in place a set of measures, such as restricting the travel of UN staff, shutting down some escalators, limiting heating and air-conditioning services and adjusting hire practices among others in UN main offices in New York, Vienna, Geneva and Nairobi to curtail spending.

Related Topics

World United Nations Canada Budget Twitter Vienna Nairobi Geneva New York October 2020 All

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected for coming five day ..

4 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Georgia ..

5 hours ago

UAE a fundamental pillar of regional, internationa ..

6 hours ago

UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue not just formulaic rhe ..

7 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi mosque attack

7 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.