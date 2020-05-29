(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of Canadians, who have contracted the novel coronavirus, has grown to 88,512, updated data from the Public Health Agency revealed.

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related death toll rose by 78 to 6,877, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases. The province of Ontario comes second with 26,866 confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 359,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.