Canadian First Nation Finds 751 Unmarked Graves on Former Residential School Site - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Cowessess First Nation the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has located 751 unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school, Chief Cadmus Delorme said on Thursday.

The discovery comes just weeks after Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced that a deep scan of the Kamloops Indian Residential School site with ground-penetrating radar confirmed the discovery of 215 children's remains, with some of the deceased being as young as three years old.

"As of yesterday, we have hit 751 unmarked graves," Delorme said a press briefing, emphasizing that the burial site at the former Marieval Indian Residential School site is a collection of unmarked graves, rather than a mass grave.