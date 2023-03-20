UrduPoint.com

Canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church Synod Members Appeal To Zelenskyy Over Forced Eviction

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church Synod Members Appeal to Zelenskyy Over Forced Eviction

Synod members of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) on Monday arrived at the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convey their position regarding the authorities' attempts to evict the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the UOC said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Synod members of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) on Monday arrived at the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convey their position regarding the authorities' attempts to evict the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the UOC said.

"Members of the Holy Synod of the UOC, led by Metropolitan Onufriy arrived at the office of the Ukrainian president in order to convey the UOC's position to the state leadership," the church said in a statement.

Major Ukrainian daily Strana.ua reported later in the day, citing Archbishop Clement, an official UOC representative, that UOC Synod members wrote an official letter to Zelenskyy and requested for a personal meeting with him to explain the real situation. Meanwhile, a representative of Zelenskyy's office expressed readiness to receive the UOC Synod members' appeal.

On March 10, the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve in Ukraine ordered the monks based in the monastery to leave it by March 29 after an interdepartmental Ukrainian commission accused the UOC of violating the terms of an agreement on the use of state property.

Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay in the Lavra if they joined the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine, a decision that might be "stimulated through the joint work of specialists and law enforcement officers."

The Russian Orthodox Church said the UOC is a "self-governing church with the rights of broad autonomy" within the Moscow Patriarchate. However, in the wake of the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine a year ago, the UOC said that it was independent from the Moscow Patriarchate and did not support the conflict. In January, the Ukrainian government submitted a bill to parliament that seeks to ban the UOC in Ukraine if its connection with Russia is proven.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament January March Church From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wh ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wheat farm in Mleiha

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registratio ..

Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registrations for SCRF 2023

15 minutes ago
 Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

31 minutes ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

32 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

31 minutes ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.