UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAR Minister Delegate Says Russian Companies Interested In Commercial Minerals

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:20 AM

CAR Minister Delegate Says Russian Companies Interested in Commercial Minerals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russian companies are showing interest in reconstruction of the Central African Republic (CAR) and extraction of commercial minerals on its territory, car Minister Delegate for Strategic Investment Pascal Bida Koyagbele said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Many construction companies are interested in investing in the CAR, as the country is recovering, we have to reconstruct the country, so we have huge markets and vast opportunities for railroad construction and construction of new cities," Koyagbele said.

"We have held meetings with many enterprises focusing on extraction of minerals, such as AGD Diamonds, which has shown a great interest, and other companies that are interested in gold, diamonds and other strategic resources that we are so rich in," the minister continued.

Related Topics

Russia Car Bida Central African Republic Gold Market Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PML-N changes media strategy, issues fresh list of ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 144 more lives in Pakistan during ..

32 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

11 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

12 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.