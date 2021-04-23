CAR Minister Delegate Says Russian Companies Interested in Commercial Minerals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russian companies are showing interest in reconstruction of the Central African Republic (CAR) and extraction of commercial minerals on its territory, car Minister Delegate for Strategic Investment Pascal Bida Koyagbele said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Many construction companies are interested in investing in the CAR, as the country is recovering, we have to reconstruct the country, so we have huge markets and vast opportunities for railroad construction and construction of new cities," Koyagbele said.

"We have held meetings with many enterprises focusing on extraction of minerals, such as AGD Diamonds, which has shown a great interest, and other companies that are interested in gold, diamonds and other strategic resources that we are so rich in," the minister continued.