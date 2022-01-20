CAR, Russian Authorities Plan to Complete Probe Into Russian Journalists Murder - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The government of the Central African Republic (CAR) and Russian Investigative Committee intend to complete the investigation into the 2018 murder of Russian journalists in the country, new Russian Ambassador Alexander Bikantov to the car said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The investigation into the tragedy has not yet been completed, but the local government and the Investigative Committee of Russia intend to complete the matter," Bikantov said.

Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were found dead in July 2018. The three journalists were sent to the CAR by the Investigations Management Center, a media outlet of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.