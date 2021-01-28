Castex Expresses Condolences to Victims of Twin Shooting in Southern France

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday expressed condolences to relatives of two women shot dead by an armed man with yet unknown motives in the country's southern departments.

The incidents reportedly occurred on Thursday morning, when a gunman first killed a 53-year-old woman working in an employment agency in the commune of Valence, the Drome department, and then fled to the Guilherand-Granges town in the nearby Ardeche department. Once there, the perpetrator killed a 51-year-old employee of a company manufacturing waste disposal vehicles.

"The tragedy in Valence leaves the whole country in mourning. To the families and relatives of the victims, I address my support and assure them of the solidarity of the Nation. My thoughts are with the staff of the Employment Agency in Drome, whose emotion and sadness I share," Castex wrote on Twitter.

The attacker has since been arrested with investigators working to determine his motives for the crime.

French Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne is due to visit the crime scenes later in the day.