UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Castex Expresses Condolences To Victims Of Twin Shooting In Southern France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Castex Expresses Condolences to Victims of Twin Shooting in Southern France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday expressed condolences to relatives of two women shot dead by an armed man with yet unknown motives in the country's southern departments.

The incidents reportedly occurred on Thursday morning, when a gunman first killed a 53-year-old woman working in an employment agency in the commune of Valence, the Drome department, and then fled to the  Guilherand-Granges town in the nearby Ardeche department. Once there, the perpetrator killed a 51-year-old employee of a company manufacturing waste disposal vehicles.

"The tragedy in Valence leaves the whole country in mourning. To the families and relatives of the victims, I address my support and assure them of the solidarity of the Nation. My thoughts are with the staff of the Employment Agency in Drome, whose emotion and sadness I share," Castex wrote on Twitter.

The attacker has since been arrested with investigators working to determine his motives for the crime.

French Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne is due to visit the crime scenes later in the day.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Twitter Company Visit Vehicles Man Women Share Employment Sad

Recent Stories

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

6 minutes ago

UK court orders to extradite Arif Naqvi to US

29 minutes ago

Head of WHO's Europe Office Calls for Cautious, Re ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Releases Materials on Sentence Kiev C ..

7 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather to persist in capital during nex ..

7 minutes ago

Russia opposed to widening scope of Iran nuclear d ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.