Cavs hold off Timberwolves in overtime, Lakers win thriller

The Cleveland Cavaliers, fueled by 34 points from Darius Garland and 33 from Jarrett Allen, notched another big NBA victory on Friday, out-lasting Western Conference contenders Minnesota 113-104 in overtime.

The Cavs, who overturned a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the league-leading Boston Celtics on Tuesday, held on for the win over a Timberwolves team that came in as Western Conference leaders but finished the night half a game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder -- who beat the Miami Heat 107-100.

Cleveland, without injured starters Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Max Strus, found the firepower to overcome Minnesota, who were coming off a draining victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

Allen's career-high in points included 10 in overtime when the Timberwolves had to make do without star center Rudy Gobert, who fouled out with 27 seconds left in regulation.

Angry at the sixth foul call against him, Gobert made a finger-rubbing "money" gesture toward a referee and was promptly charged with a technical foul.

Garland made the technical free-throw to tie it up at 97-97 and force overtime.

Gobert said he thought his reaction was "the truth," but he admitted it was an ill-judged gesture.

"It cost my team the game," he said. "It was an immature reaction. It's not just one call. Everyone makes mistakes, but when it's over and over and over again, of course it's frustrating."

Micah Nori, who stood in for Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch after Finch began feeling ill before tip-off, called Gobert's actions at a crucial moment in the game "unacceptable."

"He was obviously frustrated, both teams were, but we have to be smarter," Nori said.

Naz Reid scored a career-high 34 points for Minnesota and Anthony Edwards added 19 but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City erased a 14-point deficit to beat the Heat. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 of his 37 points in the second half to fuel the turnaround.

The Thunder put together a 17-0 scoring run early in the third quarter to take a 68-65 lead and never trailed again.