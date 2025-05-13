Ceasefire between India & Pakistan is 'holding', says UN, urges parties to address outstanding issues

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The United Nations reported Tuesday that the U.S.-mediated India-Pakistan is "holding" and that the two South Asian neighbours should use this opportunity to deal with the "outstanding issues" between them.

"The ceasefire is holding," the UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"I think we have seen that we're in a better place than we were before, and we hope the ceasefire will continue to hold, " he said.

"We hope that the parties will use this (opportunity) to deal with a lot of the outstanding issues between them," Dujarric added.

Among the longstanding issues between India and Pakistan is the Kashmir dispute which has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council since 1948.

The "full and immediate" ceasefire was announced by Presidnt Donald Trump Saturday morning, after four days of the most widespread fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

Pakistan hosts the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which was established in 1949 to monitor the ceasefire along the line of control (LoC) in disputed Jammu and Kashmir.