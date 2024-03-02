Celtics school Mavs for 10th straight NBA win

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Boston Celtics, fueled by 32 points from Jayson Tatum and 21 three-pointers, withstood a 37-point triple-double from Luka Doncic to beat the Dallas Mavericks 138-110 on Friday and push their NBA winning streak to 10 games.

Tatum took awhile to warm up, missing all four of his shots in the first quarter, but the All-Star forward scored 16 in the third quarter as the Celtics seized control.

Down by seven at halftime, the Mavs pulled within two points midway through the third.

But Jaylen Brown and Tatum connected on back-to-back three-pointers and the Celtics pulled relentlessly away.

Brown scored 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis, who carried the early offensive load, added 24 as seven Boston players scored in double figures.

They simply overwhelmed the Mavs, despite Doncic's 12th triple-double of the season. Doncic added 12 rebounds and 11 assists and Kyrie Irving scored 19 points despite connecting on just nine of 23 shot attempts.

"In simple terms, we have a really good team," Tatum said after the league-leading Celtics became the first team this season to win 10 straight.

"Every night is going to look a little bit different. As long as we continue to build good habits and win, it's all going to work itself out."

The Golden State Warriors shook off a travel nightmare to push their road winning streak to eight games with a 120-105 victory over the Raptors in Toronto.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points and Jonathan Kuminga added 24 for the Warriors, who found themselves delayed six hours at the airport after their victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Trailing by three at halftime, the Warriors pulled away after the break. Klay Thompson, back in the starting lineup, scored 14 points, all in the second half.

"Fantastic win," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who had taken his team to task after watching them sleepwalk through the opening minutes.

He said he hated playing the heavy but felt he had to try to wake them up.

"Last night was brutal -- that's the worst travel circumstances I've ever been involved in in the NBA," Kerr said.

R.J. Barrett led Toronto's scoring with 23 points. All-Star Scottie Barnes had 10 points and six rebounds before departing late in the first half with a left hand injury.

- Dominant Giannis -

Elsewhere, Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 46 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 113-97 victory over the Bulls in Chicago.

Antetokounmpo had six assists and made two three-pointers in a dominant performance.

Sacramento's Malik Monk scored 39 points off the bench to lead the Kings to a 124-120 overtime victory over the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite the departure at halftime of Timberwolves top scorer Anthony Edwards due to what the team called personal reasons, Minnesota kept it close in a back-and-forth second half and were up 120-117 midway through overtime.

But Monk hit a pair of three-pointers to put the Kings ahead and Trey Lyles drained a final free-throw to seal the victory for Sacramento.

In Detroit, Cleveland guard Darius Garland drilled eight three-pointers, including six in an 18-point second quarter, to fuel the short-handed Cavaliers in a 110-100 victory over the Pistons.

With Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert sidelined with injuries, Garland scored a game-high 29 points. Evan Mobley added 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Cavs.

In Philadelphia, Tobias Harris scored 31 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey added 33 points to propel the 76ers to a 121-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

It was a much-needed win for the 76ers, who are trying to keep themselves in playoff position as they await the hoped-for return of reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, who had surgery in February on his injured left knee.