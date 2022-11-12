Chemical Leak Poisons 30 in Northern Italy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) A leak at a chemical plant near the northern Italian city of Verbania left 30 people poisoned on Friday, with three requiring hospitalization, media said.

The leak occurred at the metal-coating factory of the pan-European company Galvanoplast, which specializes in thermal spraying and metallization, ANSA news agency reported.

Carabinieri, police, firefighters and investigators of industrial accidents were called to the site.

It was not immediately clear what caused the poisoning. Harmful gas could have been reportedly released when sodium bisulfite was mixed by mistake with some acid. The toxic cloud is said to have been contained.