Chicago Mayor Imposes New Restrictions on Minors After Shooting Leaves 1 Teen Dead

(@FahadShabbir)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday tightened the city-wide curfew on minors after a shooting at Millennium Park in the downtown area over the weekend left one teenage boy dead

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday tightened the city-wide curfew on minors after a shooting at Millennium Park in the downtown area over the weekend left one teenage boy dead.

The 17-year-old shot and killed a 16-year-old boy on Saturday night at Millennium Park in downtown Chicago during a gathering of hundreds of minors.

"We are taking a number of steps to prevent and mitigate against any further tragedies happening. First, we are imposing new time, place, and manner restrictions on unaccompanied minors at Millennium Park," Lightfoot said during a press conference.

Unaccompanied minors will not be allowed into Millennium Park after 6:00 p.m. Central Time from Thursday through Sunday, she said.

Moreover, Lightfoot said the city-wide curfew for minors that has been in place since 1992 will change from 11:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Central Time on weekends.

The mayor urged parents to ensure that minors safely abide by the curfew and to be more aware of what their children are doing.

It is distressing to learn that pre-teens as young as ten years old have been coming to downtown Chicago at night by themselves, which not smart or safe, Lightfoot said.

In addition, Lightfoot said she directed the Chicago Police Department to work with Federal partners to accelerate gun traces for all firearms found in the hands of minors and to quickly bring charges to any adult who has provided a firearm to a minor under the age of 18.