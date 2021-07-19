China Actors Pose Threat to Canadian, Allied Networks Beyond Email Hack - Foreign Minister

Chinese state-backed cyber teams pose a threat to Canadian and allied networks beyond the cyberattacks on the Microsoft Exchange email software, Canada's Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Chinese state-backed cyber teams pose a threat to Canadian and allied networks beyond the cyberattacks on the microsoft Exchange email software, Canada's Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the United States and its allies announced they believe that hackers affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) were involved in the cyberattacks on the Microsoft Exchange email software.

"These actors are highly sophisticated and have demonstrated an ability to achieve sustained, covert access to Canadian and allied networks beyond the compromising of Microsoft exchange servers," Garneau said in a statement.

An MSS-backed cyber group, known as Advanced Persistent Threat Group 40 (APT 40), was allegedly involved in the attack on Microsoft Exchange servers, according to Garneau.

The group was responsible for campaigns targeting Canada's defense, ocean technologies and biopharmaceutical sectors in 2017 and 2018, the foreign minister expanded.

APT 40 is allegedly formed by individuals at the Hainan State Security Department's regional MSS office, the statement said.

The cyberattack on Microsoft's email servers was condemned by a host of countries and, in a first, NATO. In the coming weeks, the United States expects more countries to join Washington in denouncing China's cyber activities, a senior US administration on a call with reporters.

Beijing has repeatedly dismissed all cyber threat allegations against China.