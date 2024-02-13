Open Menu

China Adds 7 Ski Resorts To National Roster

Published February 13, 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) China has expanded its list of national-level ski resorts with seven new destinations, further enriching the country's winter tourism offerings.

The newly added seven resorts, located in Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Heilongjiang and Gansu and two in Xinjiang, were jointly unveiled by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the General Administration of Sport of China.

With these additions, China now has a total of 26 national-level ski resorts, underscoring the nation's commitment to meeting the growing demand for ice-and-snow tourism while also fostering local economic development.

