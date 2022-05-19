UrduPoint.com

China Calls On EU, NATO To Conduct Comprehensive Dialogue With Russia - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 10:47 PM

China Calls on EU, NATO to Conduct Comprehensive Dialogue With Russia - Foreign Ministry

Beijing expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine would overcome difficulties and continue negotiations, calling for NATO and the European Union to conduct a multilateral dialogue with Moscow, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Beijing expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine would overcome difficulties and continue negotiations, calling for NATO and the European Union to conduct a multilateral dialogue with Moscow, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

"China is expressing hope and support that Russia and Ukraine will overcome difficulties and continue to hold peace talks, with Beijing also calling on NATO and the EU to conduct comprehensive dialogue with Russia," Wang said during an online meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.

The foreign minister added that the BRICS states should adhere to the principles of independence, objectivity and fairness on the Ukrainian issue and advocate for peace, as well as make efforts to achieve peace settlement.

The BRICS ministerial meeting, held on Thursday, was attended by the foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

BRICS is an informal association of the world's major developing economies, which was formed in 2009 to enhance cooperation between the nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges.

Related Topics

India NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia China European Union Beijing Independence Brazil South Africa

Recent Stories

PIA to start direct flight operation to Damascus

PIA to start direct flight operation to Damascus

1 minute ago
 Court dismisses application for age determination ..

Court dismisses application for age determination of Dua Zehra

1 minute ago
 ASI suspended on corruption charges

ASI suspended on corruption charges

1 minute ago
 US Senate Passes $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill 86-11, Se ..

US Senate Passes $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill 86-11, Sending Measure to Biden for Fin ..

1 minute ago
 Railways DS Lahore visits Wazirabad-Sialkot-Narowa ..

Railways DS Lahore visits Wazirabad-Sialkot-Narowal section

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to further deepen Pak-China all-wea ..

Govt committed to further deepen Pak-China all-weather cooperative partnership: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.