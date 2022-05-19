China Calls on EU, NATO to Conduct Comprehensive Dialogue With Russia - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Beijing expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine would overcome difficulties and continue negotiations, calling for NATO and the European Union to conduct a multilateral dialogue with Moscow, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

"China is expressing hope and support that Russia and Ukraine will overcome difficulties and continue to hold peace talks, with Beijing also calling on NATO and the EU to conduct comprehensive dialogue with Russia," Wang said during an online meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.

The foreign minister added that the BRICS states should adhere to the principles of independence, objectivity and fairness on the Ukrainian issue and advocate for peace, as well as make efforts to achieve peace settlement.

The BRICS ministerial meeting, held on Thursday, was attended by the foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

BRICS is an informal association of the world's major developing economies, which was formed in 2009 to enhance cooperation between the nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges.