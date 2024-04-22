China Calls Swimmer Doping Reports 'fake News'
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 01:51 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Beijing on Monday called reports about 23 Chinese swimmers testing positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 "fake news".
"The relevant reports are fake news and not factual," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.
