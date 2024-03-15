China-Europe Freight Train Service Connects Chinese Border Province, Netherlands
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A new international freight train route linking Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, with Tilburg in the Netherlands, has been launched, becoming the first China-Europe freight train service connecting the border province with a city in the Netherlands.
A cargo train loaded with 1,300 tonnes of amino acid in 55 containers departed from the station of Harbin international container center on Thursday, marking the inauguration of the service, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co.
, Ltd.
The train will travel 10,257 km via the port of Manzhouli and arrive at Tilburg in 15 days.
"Compared with sea shipping, the new cargo train service will cut short the delivery time by two-thirds with the distance shortened by half," said Liang Chuan, head of the station.
According to data, the number of China-Europe freight trains and the cargo volume they transported from and to Heilongjiang skyrocketed by 161.5 percent and 151.6 percent year on year, respectively, in the first two months of this year.
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From World
-
China's satellite launch suffers abnormality4 minutes ago
-
Al-Shabaab siege of Mogadishu hotel ends: police4 minutes ago
-
China renews blue alert for sandstorms4 minutes ago
-
Russia says foiled all border incursions since Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher over value stock gains4 minutes ago
-
China Focus: Chinese archaeologists move to restore quake-ravaged heritage site4 minutes ago
-
NATO to establish innovation centers in Finland14 minutes ago
-
Open Innovation Festival kicks off in Geneva14 minutes ago
-
Experts meet in Kenya to boost student mobility in East Africa14 minutes ago
-
Spanish aid vessel visible off Gaza coast: AFP journalist14 minutes ago
-
Singapore to hold garden festival in August14 minutes ago
-
Japan's SDF helicopter crashes in Oita prefecture: media24 minutes ago