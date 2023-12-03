Open Menu

China-Greece Int'l Theater Festival Debuts In Athens

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China-Greece int'l theater festival debuts in Athens

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The first Sino-Hellenic International Theater Festival kicked off on Saturday, with Chinese dramas bringing an audio-visual feast to the audiences.

"The festival is an amazing initiative. It is something that of course we fully support from the side of the Greek government," Christos Dimas, Greek deputy minister of culture, told Xinhua at the opening ceremony.

"We are very hopeful that within the next year we will have a lot of cultural exchanges between the two countries," Dimas added.

Chinese Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng said, "China will continue to cooperate with the Greek government, especially the ministry of culture, to implement more cultural cooperation programs.

"

Two dramas will be performed during the two-day event, including "The Prince of Lanling" from the National Theater of China, and "The New Legend of the White Snake" produced by the Sino-Hellenic Performing Arts Alliance.

In an effort to ensure that the audiences from Greece and other countries can enjoy the performances, both works are equipped with full bilingual subtitles in Greek and English.

Related Topics

China Alliance Greece Event From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

14 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

15 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

15 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

15 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

15 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

15 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

15 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

15 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

16 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

15 hours ago

More Stories From World