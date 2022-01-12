UrduPoint.com

'China, Gulf Cooperation Council Pursuing Strategic Partnership'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 03:30 PM

'China, Gulf Cooperation Council pursuing strategic partnership'

China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are moving towards establishing a strategic partnership, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are moving towards establishing a strategic partnership, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"Both sides agreed that conditions are ripe for the establishment of China-GCC strategic partnership and both sides will speed up the process so as to push bilateral relations to a new level," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday night after Foreign Minister Wang Yi met GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf in China.

Al-Hajraf and foreign ministers of GCC member states Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain are on a five-day visit to China until Friday.

The GCC and China, the statement added, should "send positive signals to the outside world, and better safeguard legitimate interests of both sides and common interests of regional countries."Emphasizing the need for "pragmatic cooperation and strengthening multilateral coordination," the ministry said the fourth China-GCC Strategic Dialogue will be held soon in Riyadh.

They will use the opportunity to "jointly formulate and sign an action plan for strategic dialogue in the next three years, so as to inject new content and expand new areas for bilateral cooperation," the statement added.

Related Topics

World China Kuwait Riyadh Oman Visit Bahrain Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat opens up about her new year's priori ..

Mehwish Hayat opens up about her new year's priorities

12 minutes ago
 91st birth anniversary of revolutionary poet 'Ahma ..

91st birth anniversary of revolutionary poet 'Ahmad Faraz' observed

1 minute ago
 Leo Tolstoy's Great-Grandson Sergei Dies in US Age ..

Leo Tolstoy's Great-Grandson Sergei Dies in US Aged 99 - Reports

1 minute ago
 Mali travellers stranded as West African sanctions ..

Mali travellers stranded as West African sanctions bite

1 minute ago
 UN Suspends Tours to Truce Village Between Koreas ..

UN Suspends Tours to Truce Village Between Koreas Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

4 minutes ago
 16 burnt to death in South Africa mini-bus crash

16 burnt to death in South Africa mini-bus crash

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.