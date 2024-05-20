China Launches 4 Satellites Into Space
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) China on Monday sent another four satellites into preset orbit through a Long March-2D carrier rocket, state news agency Xinhua reported.
The rocket blasted off at 11.06 a.m. local time (03:06 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi. The satellite constellation is coded Beijing-3C.
This was the 523rd flight mission of the Long March rocket series.
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From World
-
West Asian Deaf Federation Council approves Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2025 West Asian Deaf Bowl ..3 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Airports gears up for WAGA 202413 minutes ago
-
Saudi Commander of Joint Forces receives Chief of General Staff of Yemeni Armed Forces13 minutes ago
-
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win43 minutes ago
-
Japan says Saudi crown prince visit postponed over King Salman's health1 hour ago
-
Makkah: Minister Salik finds solace in exceptional arrangements for Pakistani Hujjaj2 hours ago
-
Wirtz returns to help unbeaten Leverkusen chase history2 hours ago
-
Schauffele leads as dramatic PGA back-nine battle begins2 hours ago
-
France's Macron calls fresh emergency meeting on New Caledonia2 hours ago
-
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash2 hours ago
-
Still exhausted after arrest, Scheffler closes with 64 at PGA2 hours ago
-
Dominicans vote for president in poll overshadowed by Haiti crisis2 hours ago