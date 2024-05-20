China launches 4 satellites into space

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) China on Monday sent another four satellites into preset orbit through a Long March-2D carrier rocket, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The rocket blasted off at 11.06 a.m. local time (03:06 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi. The satellite constellation is coded Beijing-3C.

This was the 523rd flight mission of the Long March rocket series.