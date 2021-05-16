China Offers to Host Israel, Palestine for Direct Peace Negotiations - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday invited representatives from Israel and Palestine to come to China for direct peace negotiations to settle the ongoing Gaza escalation.

"China will scale up efforts to promote peace talks and earnestly perform our duty as the Council's president," Wang said.

"We reaffirm our invitation to Palestine and Israel to continue that dialogue in China and welcome representatives of the two sides to come to China for direct negotiations," the minister continued.